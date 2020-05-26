Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Sharon Osbourne, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sharon Osbourne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sharon Osbourne right now? On Google Trends Sharon Osbourne had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Sharon Osbourne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.8. so by that measure, Sharon Osbourne has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sharon Osbourne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sharon Osbourne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Sharon Osbourne are also searching for these related terms: ozzy osbourne, sharon osbourne hair, sharon osbourne young, ozzy osbourne and sharon, sharon osbourne net worth, sharon osbourne new hair, kelly osbourne, marie osmond, how old is sharon osbourne, sharon osbourne age, the talk, sharon osbourne grey hair, ozzy osbourne net worth, sharon osbourne gray hair, sharon osbourne and marie osmond, sharon osbourne new hair color, sharon osbourne white hair, jane fonda, ozzy osbourne wife, bret michaels, sharon osbourne fat, sharon osbourne instagram, sharon osbourne new grey hair, is sharon osbourne sick and sharon osbourne new hair color 2020.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sharon Osbourne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones