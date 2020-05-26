Hello! I have found some interesting information on Isla Fisher, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Isla Fisher, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Isla Fisher right now? On Google Trends Isla Fisher had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 74 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Isla Fisher’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.8. so by that measure, Isla Fisher has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Isla Fisher never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Isla Fisher has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Isla Fisher are also searching for these related terms: amy adams, amy adams isla fisher, now you see me, isla fisher sacha baron cohen, sacha baron cohen, isla fisher wedding crashers, wedding crashers, isla fisher movies, isla fisher height, scooby doo, jenna fischer, wedding crashers cast, now you see me 2, tag, amy adams and isla fisher, isla fisher husband, matt damon, gal gadot, rachel mcadams, hot rod, sacha baron cohen wife, tag cast, borat, now you see me cast and keeping up with the joneses.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Isla Fisher, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones