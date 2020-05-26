What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Matthew Morrison, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Matthew Morrison, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Morrison right now? On Google Trends Matthew Morrison had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Matthew Morrison’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.0. so by that measure, Matthew Morrison has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Morrison never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Morrison has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Morrison are also searching for these related terms: glee, lea michele matthew morrison, lea michele, matthew morrison ahs, glee cast, matthew morrison wife, matthew morrison and lea michele, matthew morrison age, american horror story, will schuester, ahs 1984, cory monteith, matthew perry, ahs 1984 cast, keith morrison, lea michele and matthew morrison relationship and mark salling.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Morrison, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones