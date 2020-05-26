Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Naomi Campbell, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Naomi Campbell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Campbell right now? On Google Trends Naomi Campbell had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Naomi Campbell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.0. so by that measure, Naomi Campbell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Campbell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Campbell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Campbell are also searching for these related terms: tyra banks, tyra banks naomi campbell, naomi campbell coronavirus, naomi campbell net worth, naomi campbell age, naomi campbell instagram, naomi campbell 2020, model naomi campbell, heidi klum, naomi campbell corona, naomi campbell young, angelina jolie, cindy crawford, sylvie meis, claudia schiffer, kate moss, naomi campbell house, naomi campbell plane, naomi campbell parfum, naomi campbell height, naomi campbell hazmat, naomi campbell community service, how old is naomi campbell, naomi campbell boyfriend and naomi campbell children.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Campbell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones