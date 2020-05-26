What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jason Derulo, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Jason Derulo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Derulo right now? On Google Trends Jason Derulo had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jason Derulo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.9. so by that measure, Jason Derulo is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Derulo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Derulo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Derulo are also searching for these related terms: jason derulo songs, savage love, jason derulo savage, jason derulo song, jason derulo savage love, savage love jason, jena frumes, jason derulo jena frumes, jason derulo girlfriend, jason derulo net worth, jason derulo teeth, marry me jason derulo, swalla jason derulo, swalla, marry me, whatcha say jason derulo, jason derulo goodbye, tiktok jason derulo, jason derulo wife, jordin sparks, trumpets jason derulo, wiggle, jason derulo age, jason derulo in my head and jason derulo dating.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Derulo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones