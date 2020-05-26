Hello! I have found some curious things on LeAnn Rimes, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like LeAnn Rimes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is LeAnn Rimes right now? On Google Trends LeAnn Rimes had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare LeAnn Rimes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.2. so by that measure, LeAnn Rimes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that LeAnn Rimes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how LeAnn Rimes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for LeAnn Rimes are also searching for these related terms: leann rimes songs, leann rimes how do i live, eddie cibrian, eddie cibrian leann rimes, leann rimes blue, leann rimes husband, brandi glanville, i need you leann rimes, coyote ugly, leann rimes age, trisha yearwood, leann rimes instagram, eddie and leann rimes, leann rimes net worth, leann rimes amazing grace, lyrics how do i live leann rimes, one way ticket leann rimes, can’t fight the moonlight – leann rimes, blue leann rimes lyrics, who is leann rimes married to and how old is leann rimes.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding LeAnn Rimes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones