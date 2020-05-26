Hello! I have found some fun facts on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: kenn whitaker, forest whitaker movies, forest whitaker eye, forest whitaker brother, forest and kenn whitaker, kenn whitaker and forest whitaker, forest y kenn whitaker, ken whitaker, forest whitaker y kenn whitaker, denzel whitaker, forest whitaker twin, forest whitaker net worth, forest whitaker star wars, godfather of harlem, black panther, forest whitaker brothers, forest whitaker twin brother, ken y forest whitaker, bloodsport, forest whitaker son, forest whitaker meme, does forest whitaker have a brother, black actor with lazy eye, does forest whitaker have a twin brother and forest whitaker and his brother.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones