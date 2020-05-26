Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Tom Hanks, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Tom Hanks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tom Hanks right now? On Google Trends Tom Hanks had a popularity ranking of 1 ten days ago, 1 nine days ago, 1 eight days ago, 1 seven days ago, 1 six days ago, 1 five days ago, 1 four days ago, 1 three days ago, 1 two days ago, 1 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 1. If we compare Tom Hanks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 1.0. so by that measure, Tom Hanks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tom Hanks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tom Hanks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Tom Hanks are also searching for these related terms: coronavirus tom hanks, tom hanks corona, tom hanks movies, tom hanks movie, to, wilson tom hanks, wilson, tom hanks virus, how is tom hanks, rita wilson, tom hanks rita wilson, tom hanks corona virus, film tom hanks, tom hanks news, tom hanks age, tom hanks covid, tom hanks wife, nba, tom hanks 2020, tom hanks son, tom hanks update, tom hanks arrested, twitter tom hanks, tom hanks covid 19 and how old is tom hanks.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tom Hanks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones