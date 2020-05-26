Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally am a big fan of Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.7. so by that measure, Jason Mraz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: lucky, lucky jason mraz, jason mraz songs, im yours, im yours jason mraz, jason mraz have it all, look for the good jason mraz, lucky jason mraz lyrics, look for the good, jason mraz 93 million miles, jason mraz im yours chords, colbie caillat, lucky jason mraz chords, jason mraz i wont give up, jason mraz im yours lyrics, jason mraz love someone, jason mraz have it all lyrics, jason mraz colbie caillat, butterfly jason mraz, look for the good jason mraz lyrics, lucky jason mraz letra, tom green, jason mraz more than friends, best friend lyrics and jason mraz wife.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones