Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kevin Jonas, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Kevin Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kevin Jonas right now? On Google Trends Kevin Jonas had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 98 three days ago, 98 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-20 when they had a rank of 98. If we compare Kevin Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.3. so by that measure, Kevin Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kevin Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kevin Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kevin Jonas are also searching for these related terms: nick jonas, joe jonas, jonas brothers, kevin jonas wife, priyanka chopra, nick jonas wife, kevin jonas net worth, the jonas brothers, joe jonas wife, sophie turner, kevin jonas age, danielle jonas, kevin jonas kids, frankie jonas, nick jonas net worth, nick jonas age, kevin hart, kevin jonas height, how old is kevin jonas, is kevin jonas married, joe jonas net worth, joe kevin and nick jonas, nick jonas height, camp rock and kevin jonas singing.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kevin Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones