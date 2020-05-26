What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Lauren Conrad, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally am a big fan of Lauren Conrad, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Conrad right now? On Google Trends Lauren Conrad had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 76 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 81 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 82 three days ago, 82 two days ago, 82 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-20 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Lauren Conrad’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.2. so by that measure, Lauren Conrad is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Conrad never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Conrad has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Conrad are also searching for these related terms: kristin cavallari, the hills, lauren conrad kohls, lauren conrad instagram, kohls, lauren conrad net worth, heidi montag, audrina patridge, lauren conrad husband, whitney port, william tell, lc lauren conrad, lauren conrad kids, lauren conrad wedding, kristin cavallari net worth, jay cutler, brody jenner, eric andre lauren conrad, stephen colletti, lauren conrad bedding, lauren conrad home, lauren conrad net worth 2020, lauren conrad age, lauren conrad clothing and lauren cohan.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Conrad, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones