What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 6. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.3. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn gigi, gigi, zayn malik gigi, gigi hadid, zayn malik gigi hadid, gigi hadid zayn, harry styles, one direction zayn malik, one direction, gigi and zayn malik, zayn and gigi, gigi hadid and zayn malik, louis tomlinson, liam payne, gigi hadid and zayn, niall horan, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik 2020, zayn malik height, zayn malik age, bella hadid, zayn malik instagram, zayn malik baby, perrie edwards and zayn malik perrie edwards.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones