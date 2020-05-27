Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Adele, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally am a big fan of Adele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adele right now? On Google Trends Adele had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Adele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.9. so by that measure, Adele is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Adele are also searching for these related terms: adele 2020, adele weight, adele weight loss, adele weight loss 2020, adele haenel, hello adele, adele lyrics, hello, adele someone like you, someone like you, adele songs, new adele, adele diet, adele divorce, adele instagram, adele song, hello adele lyrics, hello lyrics, adele before, adele now, adele lose weight, adele worth, la vida de adele, adele youtube and dieta adele.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones