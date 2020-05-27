What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Christina Aguilera, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Christina Aguilera, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Aguilera right now? On Google Trends Christina Aguilera had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Christina Aguilera’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.1. so by that measure, Christina Aguilera has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Aguilera never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Aguilera has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Aguilera are also searching for these related terms: hurt christina aguilera, hurt, christina aguilera songs, beautiful, beautiful christina aguilera, christina aguilera burlesque, burlesque, britney spears, christina aguilera 2020, christina aguilera hurt lyrics, hurt lyrics, christina aguilera fighter, youtube christina aguilera, beautiful lyrics christina aguilera, beautiful lyrics, christina aguilera kobe, cher, christina aguilera dirrty, cher christina aguilera, genie in a bottle, christina aguilera age, christina aguilera kobe bryant, mulan christina aguilera, genie in a bottle christina aguilera and pink.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Aguilera, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones