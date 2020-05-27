What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Shannen Doherty, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shannen Doherty, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shannen Doherty right now? On Google Trends Shannen Doherty had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-20 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Shannen Doherty’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.6. so by that measure, Shannen Doherty has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shannen Doherty never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shannen Doherty has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Shannen Doherty are also searching for these related terms: charmed, shannen doherty charmed, alyssa milano, 90210, shannen doherty cancer, holly marie combs, luke perry, jennie garth, shannen doherty 2020, shannen doherty riverdale, shannen doherty instagram, rose mcgowan, shannen doherty news, beverly hills 90210, tori spelling, shannen doherty little house on the prairie, jason priestley, selma blair, sarah michelle gellar, shannen doherty age, charmed cast, why did shannen doherty leave charmed, shannen doherty insta, heathers and shannen doherty husband.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shannen Doherty, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones