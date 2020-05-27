Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Barack Obama, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Barack Obama, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barack Obama right now? On Google Trends Barack Obama had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Barack Obama’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.5. so by that measure, Barack Obama is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Barack Obama never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barack Obama has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Barack Obama are also searching for these related terms: trump, president barack obama, donald trump, michelle obama, michelle barack obama, barack obama 2020, net worth barack obama, obama net worth, biden, barack obama joe biden, joe biden, barack obama coronavirus, barack obama twitter, barack obama speech, barack obama age, barack and michelle obama, who is barack obama, barack obama news, george bush, barack obama and michelle obama, bernie sanders, how old is barack obama, barack obama school, trump net worth and barack obama book.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barack Obama, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones