What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Solange Knowles, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have always appreciated Solange Knowles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Solange Knowles right now? On Google Trends Solange Knowles had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-19 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Solange Knowles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.0. so by that measure, Solange Knowles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Solange Knowles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Solange Knowles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Solange Knowles are also searching for these related terms: beyonce, solange knowles smith, tina knowles, solange knowles son, solange knowles age and solange knowles husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Solange Knowles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones