Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Sharon Osbourne, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally really like Sharon Osbourne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sharon Osbourne right now? On Google Trends Sharon Osbourne had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Sharon Osbourne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.8. so by that measure, Sharon Osbourne has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sharon Osbourne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sharon Osbourne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Sharon Osbourne are also searching for these related terms: sharon osbourne hair, ozzy osbourne sharon, ozzy osbourne, sharon osbourne net worth, sharon osbourne young, sharon osbourne age, ozzy and sharon osbourne, kelly osbourne, sharon osbourne new hair, how old is sharon osbourne, marie osmond, sharon osbourne marie osmond, sharon osbourne grey hair, the talk, ozzy osbourne net worth, jack osbourne, sharon osbourne gray hair, ozzy osbourne wife, simon cowell, bret michaels, sharon osbourne new hair color, sharon osbourne instagram, sharon osbourne white hair, sharon osbourne weight loss and sharon osbourne and marie osmond.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sharon Osbourne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones