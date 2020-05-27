Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jenna Dewan, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally really like Jenna Dewan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Dewan right now? On Google Trends Jenna Dewan had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Jenna Dewan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.9. so by that measure, Jenna Dewan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Dewan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Dewan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Dewan are also searching for these related terms: jenna dewan tatum, jenna dewan channing tatum, channing tatum, jessie j, steve kazee, jenna dewan and channing tatum, jenna dewan instagram, jenna dewan and channing, jessie j channing tatum, jenna dewan step up, step up, jenna dewan age, jenna dewan baby, jenna dewan lip sync, lip sync battle, jenna dewan lip sync battle, jenna dewan tiktok, jenna dewan husband, jenna dewan daughter, jenna dewan and steve kazee, channing tatum wife, jenna dewan kids, jenna dewan pregnant, magic mike and jenna dewan the resident.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Dewan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones