Hello! I have found some interesting information on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have always appreciated Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.2. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: love keyshia cole, love, keyshia cole love lyrics, love lyrics, love keyshia cole lirik, keyshia cole songs, keyshia cole age, keyshia cole heaven sent, keyshia cole boyfriend, keyshia cole baby, keyshia cole let it go, love by keyshia cole, keyshia cole net worth, lirik lagu love keyshia cole, download lagu love keyshia cole, i remember keyshia cole, ot genasis, keyshia cole instagram, how old is keyshia cole, niko khale, ot genasis keyshia cole, love keyshia cole chords, keyshia cole ig, love by keyshia cole lyrics and let it go keyshia cole lyrics.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones