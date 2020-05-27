Hello! I have found some curious things on Hilary Swank, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have always appreciated Hilary Swank, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hilary Swank right now? On Google Trends Hilary Swank had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 75. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Hilary Swank’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.7. so by that measure, Hilary Swank is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hilary Swank never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hilary Swank has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Hilary Swank are also searching for these related terms: hilary swank movies, hilary swank the hunt, hilary swank film, the office hilary swank, the hunt, hilary swank million dollar baby, million dollar baby, jennifer garner, karate kid, freedom writers, hillary swank, boris becker, betty gilpin, i am mother, tommy lee jones, hilary swank oscar, ps i love you, hilary duff, the core, hilary swank age, veep, karate kid 4, the hunt cast, hilary swank boxing movie and hilary swank films.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hilary Swank, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones