What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Daniel Radcliffe, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Daniel Radcliffe, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daniel Radcliffe right now? On Google Trends Daniel Radcliffe had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Daniel Radcliffe’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.7. so by that measure, Daniel Radcliffe is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Daniel Radcliffe never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daniel Radcliffe has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Daniel Radcliffe are also searching for these related terms: harry potter daniel radcliffe, harry potter, emma watson daniel radcliffe, emma watson, rupert grint, daniel radcliffe movies, daniel radcliffe movie, daniel radcliffe worth, daniel radcliffe net worth, daniel radcliffe girlfriend, daniel radcliffe height, film daniel radcliffe, age daniel radcliffe, tom felton, erin darke, daniel radcliffe 2020, instagram daniel radcliffe, harry potter cast, daniel radcliffe guns, daniel radcliffe coronavirus, harry potter movies, harry potter actor, daniel radcliffe akimbo, daniel radcliffe and emma watson and daniel radcliffe elijah wood.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daniel Radcliffe, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones