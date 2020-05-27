Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Mary J. Blige, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have always appreciated Mary J. Blige, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mary J. Blige right now? On Google Trends Mary J. Blige had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 82 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-19 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Mary J. Blige’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.3. so by that measure, Mary J. Blige is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mary J. Blige never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mary J. Blige has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Mary J. Blige are also searching for these related terms: mary j. blige family affair, mary j. blige be without you, lyrics family affair mary j. blige, mary j. blige songs, mary j. blige one, mary j. blige just fine, mary j blige albums, mary j. blige real love and mary j. blige my life.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mary J. Blige, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones