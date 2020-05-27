Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kiefer Sutherland, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kiefer Sutherland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kiefer Sutherland right now? On Google Trends Kiefer Sutherland had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-23 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Kiefer Sutherland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.0. so by that measure, Kiefer Sutherland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kiefer Sutherland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kiefer Sutherland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Kiefer Sutherland are also searching for these related terms: 24, 24 kiefer sutherland, donald sutherland, designated survivor, kiefer sutherland movies, kiefer sutherland series, kiefer sutherland lost boys, stand by me, kiefer sutherland netflix, kiefer sutherland stand by me, julia roberts, kiefer sutherland twin, kiefer sutherland young, kiefer sutherland net worth, shirley douglas, kiefer sutherland height, donald and kiefer sutherland, designated survivor cast, jack bauer, kiefer sutherland wife, bryan adams, kiefer sutherland mother, donald sutherland movies, kiefer sutherland band and kiefer sutherland imdb.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kiefer Sutherland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones