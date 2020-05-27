Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Pharrell Williams, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Pharrell Williams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Pharrell Williams right now? On Google Trends Pharrell Williams had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Pharrell Williams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.9. so by that measure, Pharrell Williams has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Pharrell Williams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Pharrell Williams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Pharrell Williams are also searching for these related terms: happy, pharrell williams happy, adidas, pharrell williams adidas, pharrell williams hu, pharrell williams adidas hu, pharrell williams shoes, nmd, pharrell williams nmd, pharrell williams happy lyrics, pharrell williams songs, happy by pharrell williams, pharrell williams age, adidas x pharrell williams, pharrell williams net worth, adidas pharrell williams tennis hu, pharrell williams freedom, freedom, pharrell williams human race, adidas pharrell williams nmd, happy song, happy songs, happy de pharrell williams, pharrell williams house and pharell williams.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Pharrell Williams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones