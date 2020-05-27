Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally really like Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.1. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth banks hunger games, hunger games, elizabeth banks movies, pitch perfect, naomi scott, kristen stewart, elizabeth banks modern family, modern family, elizabeth banks spiderman, elizabeth banks mrs america, elizabeth banks husband, brightburn, mrs america, ella balinska, elizabeth banks imdb, power rangers, elizabeth banks net worth, elizabeth banks instagram, elizabeth banks age, hunger games cast, elizabeth banks feet, charlies angels, effie trinket, 40 year old virgin and man on a ledge.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones