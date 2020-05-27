Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Emma Roberts, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Emma Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Roberts right now? On Google Trends Emma Roberts had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Emma Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.7. so by that measure, Emma Roberts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Roberts are also searching for these related terms: julia roberts emma roberts, julia roberts, evan peters, evan peters emma roberts, emma roberts movies, emma watson, emma roberts american horror story, american horror story, the hunt emma roberts, emma roberts the hunt, emma stone, the hunt, emma roberts garrett hedlund, garrett hedlund, emma roberts and evan peters, delirium, julia roberts and emma roberts, halsey, emma roberts boyfriend, eric roberts, emma roberts age, emma roberts instagram, scream queens, nerve and emma roberts net worth.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones