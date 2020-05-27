Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on James Woods, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Woods, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Woods right now? On Google Trends James Woods had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare James Woods’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.7. so by that measure, James Woods is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Woods never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Woods has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for James Woods are also searching for these related terms: james woods twitter, trump, james woods trump, trump twitter, tiger woods, donald trump, donald trump twitter, james wood, james woods net worth, lebron james, james woods movies, fox news, james woods family guy, breitbart, into the woods, james woods iq, dan bongino, real james woods, james woods hades, tiger woods net worth, actor james woods, james woods imdb, mark levin, mark levin twitter and ben shapiro.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Woods, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones