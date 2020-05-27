Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Monica, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Monica, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Monica right now? On Google Trends Monica had a popularity ranking of 70 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 77. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Monica’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 74.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.0. so by that measure, Monica has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Monica never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Monica has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Monica are also searching for these related terms: santa monica, turma da monica, monica friends, friends, monica lewinsky, monica geller, monica chandler, monica naranjo, friends chandler, los angeles, friends ross, santa monica pier, st monica, friends joey, santa monica beach, santa monica california, friends phoebe, monica vinader, monica and chandler, agnes monica, ross geller, monica geuze, monica vitti, monica belluci and santa monica college.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Monica, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones