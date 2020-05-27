Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally have always appreciated Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 82 nine days ago, 89 eight days ago, 74 seven days ago, 90 six days ago, 99 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 89 three days ago, 89 two days ago, 85 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 81. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-20 when they had a rank of 99. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 68.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 82.2. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: chicago pd, sophia bush chicago pd, sophia bush one tree hill, sophia bush chad michael murray, one tree hill, chad michael murray, jesse lee soffer, sophia bush dating, chicago pd cast, sophia bush 2020, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, sophia bush and chad michael murray, hilarie burton, james lafferty, jason beghe, bethany joy lenz, marina squerciati, sophia bush instagram, sophia bush this is us, who is sophia bush, one tree hill cast, sophia bush husband, sophia bush hot, sophia bush net worth and brooke davis.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones