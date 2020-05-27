Hello! I have found some curious things on Eddie Redmayne, current as of 2020-05-27. I personally am a big fan of Eddie Redmayne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eddie Redmayne right now? On Google Trends Eddie Redmayne had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 75 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Eddie Redmayne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.3. so by that measure, Eddie Redmayne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eddie Redmayne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eddie Redmayne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-27, my research indicates that people searching for Eddie Redmayne are also searching for these related terms: eddie redmayne stephen hawking, stephen hawking, eddie redmayne movies, eddie redmayne oscar, fantastic beasts, eddie redmayne harry potter, theory of everything, harry potter, newt scamander, the theory of everything, the danish girl, eddie redmayne wife, felicity jones, danish girl, eddie redmayne height, benedict cumberbatch, eddie redmayne jupiter ascending, animales fantasticos, jupiter ascending, eddie redmayne instagram, animali fantastici, aeronauts, les miserables, animais fantasticos and lili elbe.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eddie Redmayne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones