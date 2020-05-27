Hello! I have found some fun facts on Eva Longoria, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Eva Longoria, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eva Longoria right now? On Google Trends Eva Longoria had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 92 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 84 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Eva Longoria’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 70.2. so by that measure, Eva Longoria is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eva Longoria never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eva Longoria has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Eva Longoria are also searching for these related terms: eva longoria desperate housewives, instagram eva longoria, eva longoria parker, desperate housewives, eva mendes, eva longoria tony parker, tony parker, eva longoria 2020, eva longoria husband, eva longoria age, eva longoria hair, teri hatcher, eva longoria net worth, eva longoria brooklyn 99, brooklyn 99, eva longoria 2019, how old is eva longoria, eva longoria height, marcia cross, salma hayek, eva longoria insta, eva longoria feet, eva longoria taille, jessica alba and felicity huffman.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eva Longoria, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones