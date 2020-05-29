Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kelly Rowland, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally am a big fan of Kelly Rowland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Rowland right now? On Google Trends Kelly Rowland had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 72 three days ago, 72 two days ago, 79 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-25 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Kelly Rowland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.1. so by that measure, Kelly Rowland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Rowland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Rowland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Rowland are also searching for these related terms: beyonce, nelly, coffee kelly rowland, kelly rowland nelly, coffee, kelly rowland net worth, kelly rowland son, kelly rowland songs, michelle williams, motivation kelly rowland, kelly rowland dilemma, kelly rowland husband, nelly and kelly rowland, kelly rowland instagram, work kelly rowland, nelly ft kelly rowland, kelly rowland net worth 2020, kelly rowland dirty laundry, kelly rowland coffee lyrics, kelly rowland age, destiny child, kelly rowland height, how old is kelly rowland, kelly rowland ig and kelly rowland motivation lyrics.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Rowland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones