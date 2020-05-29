Hello! I have found some curious things on Sean Penn, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally really like Sean Penn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sean Penn right now? On Google Trends Sean Penn had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Sean Penn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.0. so by that measure, Sean Penn is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sean Penn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sean Penn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Sean Penn are also searching for these related terms: sean penn movies, madonna, sean penn madonna, sean penn chapo, el chapo sean penn, film sean penn, el chapo, sean penn net worth, actor sean penn, core, sean penn friends, core sean penn, robin wright, bad boys sean penn, charlize theron, mystic river, bad boys, young sean penn, chris penn, sean bean, sean penn age, sean penn oscar, mel gibson sean penn, mel gibson and peliculas sean penn.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sean Penn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones