Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Elle Fanning, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally really like Elle Fanning, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elle Fanning right now? On Google Trends Elle Fanning had a popularity ranking of 90 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Elle Fanning’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.5. so by that measure, Elle Fanning has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elle Fanning never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elle Fanning has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Elle Fanning are also searching for these related terms: elle fanning dakota fanning, dakota fanning, dakota elle fanning, elle fanning the great, the great, all bright places, all the bright places, elle fanning all the bright places, bright places, elle fanning movies, elle and dakota fanning, maleficent, elle fanning and dakota fanning, elle fanning maleficent, dakota fanning and elle fanning, elle fanning netflix, justice smith, elle fanning age, super 8, film elle fanning, elle fanning height, elle fanning instagram, catherine the great, max minghella and maleficent 2.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elle Fanning, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones