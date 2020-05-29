Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Tina Fey, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally really like Tina Fey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tina Fey right now? On Google Trends Tina Fey had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 68 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Tina Fey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.5. so by that measure, Tina Fey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tina Fey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tina Fey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Tina Fey are also searching for these related terms: tina fey husband, tina fey amy poehler, amy poehler, tina fey net worth, tina fey scar, tina fey movies, sarah palin, tina fey snl, tina fey sarah palin, 30 rock, amy poehler and tina fey, tina fey commercial, tina fey kids, tina fey height, tina fey mean girls, tina fey allstate commercial, jimmy fallon, who is tina fey, tina fey bossypants, mean girls, jimmy fallon tina fey, will ferrell, tina fey book, tina fey young and tina fey hot.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tina Fey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones