Hello! I have found some curious things on Jordana Brewster, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally have always appreciated Jordana Brewster, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordana Brewster right now? On Google Trends Jordana Brewster had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Jordana Brewster’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Jordana Brewster is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordana Brewster never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordana Brewster has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Jordana Brewster are also searching for these related terms: fast and furious, michelle rodriguez, paul walker, gal gadot, fast and furious cast, mia fast and furious, vin diesel, velozes e furiosos, the fast and the furious, fast and furious 1, mia toretto, elsa pataky, lethal weapon, fast and furious 7, fast and furious 9, ludacris, jordana brewster husband, fast and furious 6, debs, eva mendes, cast of fast and furious, fast five, annapolis movie and fast five cast.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordana Brewster, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones