What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Adam Sandler, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adam Sandler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Sandler right now? On Google Trends Adam Sandler had a popularity ranking of 88 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 82 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 88 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 90. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Adam Sandler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.8. so by that measure, Adam Sandler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Sandler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Sandler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Sandler are also searching for these related terms: adam sandler movies, movies, adam sandler movie, adam sandler wife, adam sandler jennifer aniston, netflix adam sandler, jennifer aniston, adam sandler net worth, adam sandler film, pelicula adam sandler, adam sandler gems, peliculas adam sandler, drew barrymore adam sandler, adam sandler filme, peliculas, uncut gems adam sandler, drew barrymore, uncut gems, jackie sandler, adam sandler 2020, peliculas de adam sandler, adam sandler song, adam sandler coronavirus, pelicula de adam sandler and adam sandler filmes.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Sandler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones