Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Adam Lambert, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adam Lambert, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Lambert right now? On Google Trends Adam Lambert had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-25 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Adam Lambert’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.7. so by that measure, Adam Lambert is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Lambert never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Lambert has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Lambert are also searching for these related terms: adam lambert queen, queen, adam lambert american idol, adam lambert 2020, queen and adam lambert, adam lambert songs, adam lambert velvet, youtube adam lambert, adam lambert instagram, adam lambert gay, bohemian rhapsody, freddie mercury, adam lambert net worth, queen adam lambert tour, mad world, glee, adam lambert mad world, adam lambert bohemian rhapsody, glee adam lambert, adam lambert believe, adam lambert ghost town, ghost town, queen with adam lambert, brian may and who is adam lambert.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Lambert, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones