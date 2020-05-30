Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Gabourey Sidibe, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally am a big fan of Gabourey Sidibe, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gabourey Sidibe right now? On Google Trends Gabourey Sidibe had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-23 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Gabourey Sidibe’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.0. so by that measure, Gabourey Sidibe is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gabourey Sidibe never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gabourey Sidibe has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Gabourey Sidibe are also searching for these related terms: precious, gabourey sidibe 2020, gabourey sidibe weight loss, gabourey sidibe now, precious actress, gabourey sidibe boyfriend and precious movie.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gabourey Sidibe, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones