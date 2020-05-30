Hello! I have found some curious things on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally am a big fan of Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.1. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: hunger games, elizabeth banks hunger games, elizabeth banks movies, elizabeth banks modern family, elizabeth banks spiderman, naomi scott, modern family, pitch perfect, kristen stewart, elizabeth banks net worth, elizabeth banks husband, brightburn, elizabeth banks mrs america, power rangers, ella balinska, press your luck, effie trinket, 40 year old virgin, elizabeth banks feet, elizabeth warren, elizabeth banks scrubs, elizabeth olsen, rachel mcadams, hunger games cast and man on a ledge.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones