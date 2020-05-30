What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Selena Gomez, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally really like Selena Gomez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Selena Gomez right now? On Google Trends Selena Gomez had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 89 four days ago, 76 three days ago, 76 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Selena Gomez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.2. so by that measure, Selena Gomez is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Selena Gomez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Selena Gomez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Selena Gomez are also searching for these related terms: justin, justin bieber, selena gomez justin bieber, boyfriend, boyfriend selena gomez, selena gomez 2020, ariana grande, selena gomez song, selena gomez instagram, rare selena gomez, selena gomez rare, rare, selena gomez demi lovato, demi lovato, selena gomez age, taylor swift, selena gomez songs, selena gomez lose you to love me, lose you to love me, selena gomez the weeknd, the weeknd, selena gomez movie, selena gomez and justin, selena gomez net worth and miley cyrus.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Selena Gomez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones