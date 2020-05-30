What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Peter Facinelli, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally have always appreciated Peter Facinelli, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Peter Facinelli right now? On Google Trends Peter Facinelli had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 70 three days ago, 70 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare Peter Facinelli’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.8. so by that measure, Peter Facinelli is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Peter Facinelli never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Peter Facinelli has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Peter Facinelli are also searching for these related terms: twilight, carlisle cullen, robert pattinson, twilight cast and carlisle cullen actor.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Peter Facinelli, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones