What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Andrew Garfield, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally have always appreciated Andrew Garfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andrew Garfield right now? On Google Trends Andrew Garfield had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 78 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-24 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Andrew Garfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.3. so by that measure, Andrew Garfield is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andrew Garfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andrew Garfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Andrew Garfield are also searching for these related terms: andrew garfield spiderman, spiderman, emma stone, emma stone andrew garfield, spider man andrew garfield, spider man, tom holland, tobey maguire, andrew garfield movies, amazing spider man, andrew garfield and emma stone, the amazing spider man, andrew garfield 2020, hacksaw ridge, tobey maguire andrew garfield tom holland, homem aranha, andrew garfield instagram, homem aranha andrew garfield, amazing spider man 2, the amazing spiderman, andrew garfield social network, andrew garfield gay, andrew garfield age, andrew garfield girlfriend and andrew garfield wife.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andrew Garfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones