Hello! I have found some interesting information on Sammi Giancola, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally am a big fan of Sammi Giancola, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sammi Giancola right now? On Google Trends Sammi Giancola had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sammi Giancola’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.2. so by that measure, Sammi Giancola is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sammi Giancola never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sammi Giancola has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Sammi Giancola are also searching for these related terms: jersey shore, snooki, jwoww, pauly d, sammi sweetheart giancola, sammi giancola wedding, mike the situation and jersey shore cast.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sammi Giancola, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones