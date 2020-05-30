Hello! I have found some curious things on Keira Knightley, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Keira Knightley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keira Knightley right now? On Google Trends Keira Knightley had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Keira Knightley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.1. so by that measure, Keira Knightley has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keira Knightley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keira Knightley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Keira Knightley are also searching for these related terms: natalie portman, keira knightley natalie portman, keira knightley pirates, keira knightley pirates of the caribbean, pirates of the caribbean, keira knightley star wars, star wars, film keira knightley, keira knightley movies, pride and prejudice, keira knightley jamie dornan, pride and prejudice keira knightley, orlando bloom, jamie dornan, keira knightley 2020, johnny depp, keira knightley instagram, keira knightley age, keira knightley and natalie portman, kiera knightley, piratas del caribe, keira knightley husband, keira knightly, keira knightley atonement and atonement.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keira Knightley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones