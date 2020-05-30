Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Taye Diggs, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally really like Taye Diggs, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taye Diggs right now? On Google Trends Taye Diggs had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-19 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Taye Diggs’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.7. so by that measure, Taye Diggs is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taye Diggs never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taye Diggs has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Taye Diggs are also searching for these related terms: all american, taye diggs all american, taye diggs wife, all american cast, idina menzel, taye diggs movies, taye diggs height, billy baker, taye diggs age, daniel ezra, taye diggs net worth, taye diggs son, daveed diggs, spencer paysinger, private practice, morris chestnut, spencer james, taye diggs tattoos, all american season 3, taye diggs kids, cast of all american, how old is taye diggs, taye diggs falls, billy baker actor and how tall is taye diggs.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taye Diggs, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones