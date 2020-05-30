Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Queen Latifah, current as of 2020-05-29. I personally am a big fan of Queen Latifah, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Queen Latifah right now? On Google Trends Queen Latifah had a popularity ranking of 86 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Queen Latifah’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.6. so by that measure, Queen Latifah is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Queen Latifah never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Queen Latifah has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-29, my research indicates that people searching for Queen Latifah are also searching for these related terms: queen latifah movies, hollywood, queen latifah age, queen latifah hollywood, queen latifah wife, queen latifah net worth, set it off queen latifah, taxi queen latifah, taxi, queen latifah gay, queen latifah film, is queen latifah married, queen latifah lesbian, queen latifah peliculas, queen latifah partner, steve martin, how old is queen latifah, queen latifah kids, movies with queen latifah, queen latifah girlfriend, unity queen latifah, queen latifah songs, hollywood netflix, queen latifah husband and queen latifah real name.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Queen Latifah, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones