Neymar or Di Maria – who will make the XI PSG?

Killian Mbappe’s leg was kicked by teammate Idrisa Gana while grabbing the ball in practice yesterday. Einstein doesn’t need to guess what PSG supporters are worried about since then!

PSG are leading the way in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu today, but a 1-0 lead does not give much relief to PSG fans. Moreover, if there is any doubt about the game of Mbopp, then it can be said that there will be a lot of anxiety among the PSG fans before this match of the second leg of the last 16 which will be played at 2 pm Bangladesh time.