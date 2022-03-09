News

Nice gesture from Jan Vertonghen: together with four teammates, the Red Devil collects stuff for Ukraine

Jan Vertonghen has once again shown his best side. Together with four teammates, the Red Devil helped collect products to send to Ukraine for humanitarian aid. Vertonghen is a teammate of Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk at Benfica and has already made it clear that the conflict does not leave him untouched.

The conflict in Ukraine has been an integral part of the news for the past two weeks. These are scary days not only for the people of Ukraine, but also for the Ukrainian players in the rest of Europe. The same goes for ex-Ghent striker Roman Yaremchuk. The Ukrainian international currently plays for the Portuguese Benfica, where Jan Vertonghen is also under contract.

The same Jan Vertonghen showed his compassion a few weeks ago by putting the captain’s armband around Yaremchuk’s arm.

However, that was not enough for Vertonghen. Together with teammates André Almeida, Gonçalo Ramos, Paulo Bernardo and Tomás Araújo, he helped collect products for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

